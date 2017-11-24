You are here
Thanksgiving slump extends across Asia
STI down 6.85 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 3,423.17, after finishing the day before at its highest since May 2015
THURSDAY proved glum for equities here, as Thanksgiving lethargy in the US extended across the Pacific. The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) dipped by 6.85 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 3,423.17, after finishing the day before at its highest since May 2015. More than 2.63 billion shares changed
