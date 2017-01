Wong Mei Ling has quit as the Singapore managing director of The Hour Glass after more than 7 years with the retailer of luxury watches.

Ms Wong, 44, who joined Hour Glass in October 2009, left to pursue other interests, according to a filing to the Singapore Exchange on Friday.

She was responsible for the development and management of the company's watch business. Her last day will be end of this month.