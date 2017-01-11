You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

TIH inks JV to invest S$1.5m in company that invests in Thai start-ups

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 19:19
by
anitag@sph.com.sg@AnitaGabrielBT

20-39127447 - 19_07_2016 - pixsgx.jpg
TIH Limited's wholly owned unit has inked a joint venture agreement with a wholly-owned unit of Thailand-listed Loxley Public Company to invest in a K2 Venture Capital Company, a firm that will invest in start-ups, mostly in Thailand.
PHOTO: ST FILE

TIH Limited's wholly owned unit has inked a joint venture agreement with a wholly-owned unit of Thailand-listed Loxley Public Company to invest in a K2 Venture Capital Company, a firm that will invest in start-ups, mostly in Thailand.

Under the agreement signed on Jan 11, TIH's Killian Court will subscribe for a 49.999 per cent interest in K2 Venture for 34.999 million baht (S$1.45 million) while Thailand-incorporated Loxbit Public Company will take up the balance in the joint-venture company.

The joint venture, it is hoped, will provide K2 Venture the opportunity to leverage on both companies' network and track record to tap into the high growth start-up investment opportunities in Thailand and Asean region, said the firm in an announcement to the Singapore Exchange.

Stanley Wang, a senior executive of TIH Investment Management - TIH's investment manager - will be seconded to K2 Venture Company as managing director and retains his position as a member of the Manager Investment Committee in TIHIM.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 GLP confirms talks on possible sale
2 Financial firms in Singapore must now establish tax residency status of customers: Iras
3 Singapore prosecutors charge 5th person in 1MDB probe
4 Car COE premiums rise
5 Falcon's ex-S'pore branch manager in the dock over 16 charges
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening