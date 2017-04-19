You are here
HOCK LOCK SIEW
Time will tell if Trendlines has mastered art of early investing
THIS year, as the Trendlines Group celebrates its 10th anniversary - and second year of being a publicly listed company - a big question on investors' mind is: Will its stock trend higher after its steady fall?
Share performance of the Israel-based startup incubator has been disappointing
