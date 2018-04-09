You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Trek 2000 FY2017 profit falls to US$5.2m after write-off in intangible assets

Mon, Apr 09, 2018 - 10:56 AM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

SECURITY solutions firm Trek 2000 International on Monday said that it has adopted adjustments and reclassifications proposed by its external auditor and has written off, under research and development expenses, US$950,000 in intangible assets deemed to have no further commercial value.

The company had initially reported for FY2017, research and development costs of US$3.06 million, but these were revised to US$2.11 million. With the write-off, the group's audited net profit for FY2017 is lower at US$5.2 million, compared to the initially reported US$6.2 million.

The auditors have also reclassified the net deficit of US$179,000 on the revaluation of freehold and leasehold land and buildings as "items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss" for fairer presentation, from "items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss", the company said.

In March, the company's independent auditors said that they were unable to perform the necessary procedures to determine if the financial statements of Racer Group are in form. The company sold Racer Group in 2017, resulting in a net loss on disposal of US$1.3 million.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Trek 2000 shares were trading at S$0.235 as at 10.08am on Monday.

Companies & Markets

Ascott in strategic tie ups with developers in China, Japan and Thailand to manage properties

Stocks to watch: LTC Corp, Keppel, Asti, Alliance Mineral, Perennial, Sinopipe

ComfortDelGro expands into patient transport in Australia with A$30m acquisition

Asti-owned Catalist unit to buy a group of semiconductor companies for S$10m

KrisEnergy inks agreement to appoint Keppel its preferred contractor

Alliance Mineral completes book building for share placement; issue, allotment and trading in May

Editor's Choice

BT_20180409_GCCREDIT28_3384806.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Banking & Finance

Asia focus fuels growth for Credit Suisse

file6zgdj8lyrdf133plh73u.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Transport

Lufthansa Group going digital in a big way

BT_20180409_ANGTOPLINE9_3385389.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Making room for renewable energy

Most Read

1 Uber-Grab deal: Uber app extended to April 15
2 Malaysia gears up for 'unpredictable' election with parliament's dissolution
3 Rebuilt house in Bin Tong Park sold for S$48m
4 Power generation sector crushed by massive overcapacity
5 Trump: 'We've already lost the trade war'
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

prs.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Power generation sector crushed by massive overcapacity

file6xfn3mf81ua1f33kq1th.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Banking & Finance

Focus on investment grade the key in bonds: DBS banker

Apr 9, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: LTC Corp, Keppel, Asti, Alliance Mineral, Perennial, Sinopipe

file6ydqch69aoiumr6516i.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro expands into patient transport in Australia with A$30m acquisition

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening