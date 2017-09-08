Trek 2000 International intends to resume trading on Sept 11, 9am

MAINBOARD-LISTED Trek 2000 International Ltd intends to resume trading of the company's shares with effect from 9am on Sept 11, the company said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Friday.

The company said that Henn Tan, its chief executive officer and executive director; Poo Teng Pin, its former executive director; and Gurcharan Singh, its former chief financial officer, have given undertakings that they will observe a moratorium on the trading of all their shares in the company.

The moratorium on the trading of their shares will be until after forensic accountant RSM Corporate Advisory has released the full report on phase 2 review to the board of the company.

The company is under the second phase of review of suspicious transactions which may require further investigation, after RSM have completed the interested person transactions (IPT) inquiry report.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

RSM had in July 2017 highlighted potential breaches of duties by Mr Tan, Mr Poo and Mr Singh. They were also among those questioned by the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) in relation to its investigations.

The company had suspended trading of its stock on April 27, 2016 after its auditors EY found issues while auditing its financial statements for the 2015 financial year.