You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Trendlines, B Braun firm up deal to invest in healthcare incubator

Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 08:13
by
hweetan@sph.com.sg@HweetanBT

39782219 - 08_09_2016 - rbtrendlines.jpg
(From left) Trendlines Medical Singapore chief executive Eric Loh, Trendlines chairman and chief executive D. Todd Dollinger and B. Braun Singapore managing director Lam Chee Hong.
ST PHOTO: CHEW SENG KIM

SINGAPORE-LISTED Trendlines Group and Germany-based B Braun have executed a definitive investment and cooperation agreement to jointly invest in Trendlines Medical Singapore (TMS), a platform to invest in and incubate early-stage healthcare companies with a focus on Singapore and the region.

B Braun will take a minority stake of 20.74 per cent in TMS, with Trendlines holding the majority 79.26 per cent interest.

Anna Maria Braun, president of B Braun Asia-Pacific and a member of the B Braun management board, and Boris Hofmann, director of business development of B Braun's Aesculap division, are joining the TMS board of directors. Todd Dollinger, chairman and CEO of Trendlines, is the chairman of TMS.

TMS is Trendlines' first incubator outside of Israel.

B Braun will support the commercialisation of TMS's portfolio companies by providing medtech-related expertise, such as regulations, medical and scientific affairs, and marketing and sales.

Mr Dollinger said in September when the joint investment with B Braun was unveiled, that though its focus is in medtech, TMS will not rule out investing in other tech types.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Just do it? Not for small Singapore retailers selling Nike gear
2 Ex-BSI banker Yvonne Seah gets 2 weeks' jail, S$10,000 fine
3 Serrano CEO declared bankrupt
4 SGD slips; Sibor, SOR higher following Fed hike
5 Singapore releases 5 confirmed sites, 10 reserve sites for sale in 1H 2017
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening