Trendlines, B Braun firm up deal to invest in healthcare incubator

SINGAPORE-LISTED Trendlines Group and Germany-based B Braun have executed a definitive investment and cooperation agreement to jointly invest in Trendlines Medical Singapore (TMS), a platform to invest in and incubate early-stage healthcare companies with a focus on Singapore and the region.

B Braun will take a minority stake of 20.74 per cent in TMS, with Trendlines holding the majority 79.26 per cent interest.

Anna Maria Braun, president of B Braun Asia-Pacific and a member of the B Braun management board, and Boris Hofmann, director of business development of B Braun's Aesculap division, are joining the TMS board of directors. Todd Dollinger, chairman and CEO of Trendlines, is the chairman of TMS.

TMS is Trendlines' first incubator outside of Israel.

B Braun will support the commercialisation of TMS's portfolio companies by providing medtech-related expertise, such as regulations, medical and scientific affairs, and marketing and sales.

Mr Dollinger said in September when the joint investment with B Braun was unveiled, that though its focus is in medtech, TMS will not rule out investing in other tech types.