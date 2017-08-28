Trendlines builds war chest; eyes combined markets of Israel, Singapore, China

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
THE Trendlines Group is building its war chest. The Israel-based, Catalist-listed medical and agricultural technology (medtech, agritech) incubator is raising funds to better support its startups and help them penetrate the three markets it has set its sights on: Israel, Singapore and China.
