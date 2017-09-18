You are here

Trendlines collaborates with China's Haier to develop medtech, agritech startups

Mon, Sep 18, 2017 - 5:45 PM
THE Trendlines Group - an Israel-based, Singapore-listed incubator of medical and agricultural technology startups - has extended its partnership network with global companies.

It said on Monday that it has partnered China's Haier Hai Chuanghui Incubator and Ventures. The latter is a unit of Haier Group Corporation, a manufacturer of major household appliances, with annual sales today of reportedly US$31 billion.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed by Trendlines and Haier on Monday, both parties will jointly invest in and develop new medtech and agritech solutions.

The MOU will also support Trendlines' portfolio companies in China, and simultaneously support Haier's entrepreneurs in Israel.

