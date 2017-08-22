You are here

Trendlines sets up JV in Shanghai

Monday, August 21, 2017 - 21:24
THE Trendlines Group on Monday announced that it has together with Chinese private equity firm Shoushan Wealth Holdings, set up China-Israel New Trend (Taizhou) Medical Technology.

The latter, which will be based in Shanghai, is a joint venture to help Trendlines' medical sector portfolio companies as well as other Israeli, Singaporean and other medical companies penetrate the Chinese market.

This includes helping companies establish manufacturing capabilities in China, obtain regulatory approval for the sale of products in China, and manage strategic partner relationships.

Trendlines and Shoushan also intend to raise venture funds (in US dollar and Chinese renminbi) to invest in global medical technology companies.

Trendlines is a Catalist-listed, Israeli and Singapore-based incubator that invests in and nurtures early-stage medical and agricultural technology companies.

