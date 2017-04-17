You are here
TOPLINE
Trendlines to deepen presence in Singapore
It will incubate Singapore-based companies via Trendlines Medical Singapore, its first incubator outside of Israel.
THE Trendlines Group - the Israel-based, Catalist-listed startup incubator that invents, incubates and invests in medical and agricultural technologies (medtech, agtech) - is looking to significantly deepen its presence in Singapore this year.
For starters, the group will incubate up to
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg