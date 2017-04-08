You are here
Triyards sinks into the red with Q2 net loss of US$6.25m
This is due mainly to US$8.4m allowance for doubtful receivables from Ezra-related entities
TRIYARDS Holdings, the listed subsidiary of beleaguered offshore and marine firm Ezra Holdings, announced on Friday a net loss of US$6.25 million for the second quarter ended Feb 28. This compared to a net profit of US$5.28 million a year ago.
This is mostly due to an US$
