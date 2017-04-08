You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Triyards sinks into the red with Q2 net loss of US$6.25m

This is due mainly to US$8.4m allowance for doubtful receivables from Ezra-related entities
Saturday, April 8, 2017 - 05:50
by
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

BT_20170408_VITRIYARD8_2830814.jpg
Yard operating unit Triyards, 60% owned by Ezra, is in the process of seeking advice on the Ezra Chapter 11 filing, as well as assessing the impact of such a filing on the group.
FILE PHOTO

Singapore

TRIYARDS Holdings, the listed subsidiary of beleaguered offshore and marine firm Ezra Holdings, announced on Friday a net loss of US$6.25 million for the second quarter ended Feb 28. This compared to a net profit of US$5.28 million a year ago.

This is mostly due to an US$

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Ezra chairman's villa in Sentosa Cove being sold
2 Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
3 URA to tackle developers that misrepresent info: Lawrence Wong
4 Ital Auto to be new importer for Maserati
5 Update: Lawsuit against SembMarine, Jurong Shipyard, Keppel dismissed by US district court (Amended)
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening