Triyards sounds warning on going-concern status, cites loan repayment issues

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Singapore
THE woes of the marine, shipping and oil & gas (O&G) industries continue to take their toll on industry players, with Triyards Holdings being the latest to fire yet another warning beacon about its future.
The company, which provides engineering, fabrication and
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal