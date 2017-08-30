TTJ unit and BCA end deal on workers' dormitory

STRUCTURAL steel fabricators TTJ Holdings says its wholly owned subsidiary, TTJ Design and Engineering Pte Ltd, and Singapore's Building and Construction Authority (BCA) have agreed to terminate a deal made earlier for TTJ Design to manage and operate a foreign construction workers' dormitory in Upper Jurong Road.

TTJ Holdings had announced in July 2016 that the group had won the tender to operate and manage this dormitory, which has a capacity of some 500 workers, for a tenancy period from August 2016 to July 2019.

In an announcement on Wednesday, TTJ Holdings said its subsidiary and the BCA have agreed to terminate the agreement, "due to the unexpected complexity in the building retrofitting works" at the site.

TTJ Holdings said the termination is not expected to have a material impact on the group's financial and operating results for the financial year ended Jul 31, 2017.