Tuan Sing Holdings unit receives get nod for asset enchancement initiative in Perth

TUAN Sing Holdings' unit has received planning approval from the City of Perth for asset enhancement at Hyatt Centre and the development of Lot 11, one of two vacant land plots in Perth.

In a filing on Singapore Exchange on Tuesday, the investment holding company said its subsidiary, Grand Hotel Group, has obtained the approval on Aug 22, 2017.

The 2.5-hectare site comprises the 367-room five-star Hyatt Regency hotel; the adjoining Hyatt Centre consists of office, retail and car park facilities and the two vacant plots of land facing Terrace Road.

The asset enhancement initiative will offer close to 20,000 sqm of retail spaces upon completion by phases in 2019.