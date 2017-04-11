You are here
Tuan Sing paying S$365m for Sime Darby Centre
It trumps contenders with its S$1,800 psf bid
Singapore
PROPERTY developer Tuan Sing Holdings is acquiring Sime Darby Centre in Bukit Timah for S$365 million from US private equity Blackstone Group and Malaysian palm oil producer Sime Darby Bhd, which translates to about S$1,800 per square foot (psf) on net lettable area.
