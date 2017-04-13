You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Two OKH Global subsidiaries served with writ of summons

Thursday, April 13, 2017 - 17:56
by
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

OKH Global announced on Thursday that its wholly-owned subsidiaries, OKH Buroh and OKH Loyang, have been served with a writ of summons on April 3, 2017, filed by Weston Global Realty Pte Ltd and KTNC Real Estate Consultants in the High Court of Singapore on March 29, 2017.

The plaintiffs had claimed against OKH Buroh and OKH Loyang a total sum of S$4,518,858.39 (excluding damages, costs and interest) in respect of commissions payable for sale and lease transactions for Ace@Buroh and Loyang Enterprise under the commission agreements entered between them.

OKH Global said that it is seeking legal advice on this matter and further announcements will be made when there are material developments in the legal proceedings. Shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing with the company's securities.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

No contents
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening