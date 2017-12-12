Uber's taxi U-turn sets a better path in South-east Asia

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Singapore
UBER'S entire business has been predicated on flooring it right at the establishment. Co-founder Travis Kalanick once said his company was in a campaign where "the incumbent is an a*****e called taxi". New boss Dara Khosrowshahi just pulled a U-turn in Singapore by striking a
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo