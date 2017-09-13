UBS launches US$400m initiative to invest in Japanese hotel sector

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
UBS Asset Management's Real Estate & Private Markets (REPM) business has launched a US$400 million initiative with Mitsubishi Corp to invest in the Japanese hotel sector, focusing on key metropolitan and regional areas such as Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, Fukuoka and Hokkaido.
