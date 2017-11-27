You are here

Unusual explores possible collaboration with Imperium Crown

Mon, Nov 27, 2017 - 7:53 PM
EVENTS production firm Unusual Ltd has started talks with listed peer Imperium Crown Ltd to work together in relation to the Wonder Stone Park in Shandong, China, among others.

Imperium Crown, through its subsidiary Fei County Wonder Stone Characteristic Town Development Co Ltd, holds the 50-year right to operate Wonder Stone Park. It also owns a hotel in the park.

Unusual's wholly-owned subsidiary Unusual Productions Pte Ltd has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Imperium Crown to start discussions on possible collaborations.

This collaboration will complement some of the initiatives that the group is developing, said Unusual.

