You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

UOB Kay Hian sees 36% fall in SIA Q3 net profit, 2-4% rise for SATS

It says passenger loads on SIA's Southwest Pacific, Europe routes have weakened
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 05:50
by
soonwl@sph.com.sg@SoonWeilunBT

BT_20170201_WLAVIATION1_2718736.jpg
UOB Kay Hian expects lower fuel hedging losses for SIA, but it still sees more losses from the airline group's subsidiaries. It stresses the pace at which yields fall might portend a larger concern for SIA.
ST FILE PHOTO

Singapore

PASSENGER numbers remain a key indicator that will lift third-quarter net profits for Singapore's groundhandler SATS but weaken earnings at its national carrier Singapore Airlines, says UOB Kay Hian in a Tuesday note.

SIA and SATS will report their Q3 results for

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Keppel Corp to sell entire 49.99% stake in GE Keppel for S$24.6m
2 Keppel Corp's Q4 profit plunges 65% to S$143m
3 Stocks to watch: SembMarine, Keppel Corp, International Healthway Corp
4 GIC buys billion-dollar US headquarters of Deutsche Bank on Wall Street
5 NTU, NUS rise in FT's ranking of global MBA programmes
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening