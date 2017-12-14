UOB partners Shanghai home rental platform Mamahome

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Singapore
UNITED Overseas Bank (UOB) on Wednesday announced its partnership with Shanghai-based startup Mamahome, in the property technology (proptech) firm's first move outside of China.
UOB will support Mamahome's expansion into Singapore by integrating the UOB Virtual Account
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo