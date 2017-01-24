You are here

Update: Singapore bunker barge operator New Ocean Maritime fined for operating without licence

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 16:30

New Ocean Maritime, a Singapore-based bunker barge operator, was fined S$115,060 on Jan 17 for providing services in Singapore waters without a bunker craft operator licence between Jan 3, 2015 and March 28, 2015.
PHOTO: SPH

The company was also found to have used the bunker craft operator licence of Seaquest Tanker, another Singapore-based bunker services provider, which had its permit revoked last year on April 26 for erroneous record-keeping.  

Singapore is the world’s largest ship refuelling port, with thousands of vessels calling every year to take on bunkers, as shipping fuel is known in the industry.

“MPA adopts a zero tolerance approach towards bunkering malpractices and will not hesitate to take action against any unlicensed entity operating in the port of Singapore,” the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) said.  

Phone calls to a number listed for New Ocean Maritime were not answered.

REUTERS

