You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
CURRENCIES

US dollar perches at one-week high vs yen

Wed, Mar 21, 2018 - 5:50 AM

London

THE US dollar held comfortably at a one-week high against the Japanese yen on Tuesday as investors positioned for the outcome of a US Federal Reserve policy decision on Wednesday where it is widely expected to raise interest rates.

With a quarter-point hike - its sixth since the Fed began raising interest rates in late 2015 - baked into market prices, major currencies were mired in broad ranges.

"Euro/dollar is being buffeted by cross currents, especially as both central banks (Fed and the ECB) are normalising policy but it needs an unexpected policy action to jolt markets out of current ranges," said Neil Jones, Mizuho's head of currency hedge fund sales in London.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Markets expect two more rate hikes after Wednesday for the remainder of the year, although analysts warn that if a majority of Fed policymakers forecast a total of four increases this year in their projections then the US dollar could gain.

Along with some expectations of a more confident-sounding Fed, a sharp drop in a confidence survey among German investors also weighed on the single currency. The ZEW research institute said its monthly survey showed economic sentiment among investors dropped to 5.1, its lowest reading in a year and a half, from 17.8 in the previous month. The consensus forecast in a Reuters poll was for 13.0.

The single currency was down 0.3 per cent below the US$1.23 line and hovering just above a three-week low of around US$1.2260. The US dollar edged 0.43 per cent higher against a basket of currencies to 90.15, nearly reversing a 0.5 per cent drop the previous day thanks to a relief rally in sterling after a transition deal was announced and the euro's bounce.

The common currency had drawn strength on Monday from a source-based Reuters report that ECB policymakers are shifting the focus of their debates. Policymakers are comfortable with market forecasts, including for a rate hike by the middle of 2019, and the debate is increasingly about the steepness of the rate path thereafter, as some want future expectations contained, given the slow rebound in inflation, five sources with direct knowledge of the discussion told Reuters.

The US dollar was trading 0.4 per cent higher against the yen at 106.52 yen. REUTERS

Companies & Markets

High Court reinstates lawsuit against DeClout, CEO

Stocks to watch: Noble, Keppel, UnUsUaL

Alpha Energy buying additional 29.3% stake in Alaskan oil field

Noble founder Richard Elman resigns as non-executive director

Cotec Healthcare shares costs to deliver quality care in Vietnam

Electricity market may add sparks to telcos' enterprise arms

Editor's Choice

Mar 21, 2018
Real Estate

Far East-led consortium places 3 of total 15 bids for Holland site

BT_20180321_YOCOTEC19_3359257.jpg
Mar 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Cotec Healthcare shares costs to deliver quality care in Vietnam

BT_20180321_RMNOBLE_3359173.jpg
Mar 21, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Shareholder sues Noble and execs, accuses them of inflating profits

Most Read

1 GuocoLand, Hong Leong group bag Pacific Mansion for S$980m, in second-biggest ever en bloc deal
2 MAS fines StanChart Singapore, StanChart Trust S$6.4m in total for breaches
3 Stocks to watch: StarHub, Noble, Keppel Corp
4 Alibaba pumps US$2b into Lazada to wage war in SEA e-commerce market
5 OCBC builds S$240m regional data centre
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Noble _reuters.jpg
Mar 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble founder Richard Elman resigns as non-executive director

BT_20180321_HHBUNKER3YMU_3359291.jpg
Mar 21, 2018
Transport

Singapore bunkering middlemen face existential threat amid changes

Mar 21, 2018
Real Estate

Far East-led consortium places 3 of total 15 bids for Holland site

Mar 21, 2018
Technology

Cambridge Analytica in Facebook row suspends CEO as UK lawmakers demand answers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening