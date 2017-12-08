US dollar rebounds on stronger risk appetite

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
London
THE US dollar hit a two-week high against a basket of currencies on Thursday, recovering recent losses against the yen, on stronger risk appetite across markets and on optimism that the United States will successfully push through a tax reform programme.
The greenback had
