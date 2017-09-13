US relief rally helps perk up STI

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
ACTIVITY in local stocks remained subdued on Tuesday as traders appeared relatively unexcited by Wall Street's all-time Monday high. The Straits Times Index (STI) traded within a narrow band before ending 7.18 points higher at 3,235.69, turnover was low at 1.3 billion units worth S$993 million.
