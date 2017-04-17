You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
INSIDE MARKETS

Values of director buying, selling rise

Buyers outweigh sellers while buyback activity lower in holiday-shortened week.
Monday, April 17, 2017 - 05:50
by

THE buying rose for the first time in the past three weeks while the selling among directors rebounded based on filings on the Singapore Exchange during the holiday-shortened week of April 10 to April 13. Buyers outweighed sellers with 14 companies that recorded 45 purchases worth S$48 million

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
2 STB bringing Disney, Jedi magic to Singapore
3 Toh Tuck site tender overwhelms with 24 bids, topped by Malaysia's SP Setia
4 Banks in Singapore still flexing muscle in recruitment, employment
5 Rickmers Maritime to wind up after failing to reach deal with lenders
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening