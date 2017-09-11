Vard Holdings secures contract to build cruise vessel for Australia's Coral Expeditions

SHIPBUILDER Vard Holdings has won a contract to design and construct an expedition cruise vessel for cruise operator Coral Expeditions of Australia which is scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2019.

Newly developed by Norway-based Vard Design, together with the customer, the vessel is specially designed for small ship expedition cruises to remote destinations in the Asia-Pacific.

It measures a total length of 93.5 metres with a beam of 17.2 metres, and will have a capacity of 120 guests. The ship environment is geared for daily shore expeditions, lectures and briefings, said Vard. Delivery is scheduled from Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam in 1Q 2019.