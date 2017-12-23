Vard Holdings secures contracts for two freight-and-service vessels in Norway

VARD Holdings Limited announced late Friday that it has secured contracts for the construction of two freight-and-service vessels for FSV Group in Norway.

The global designer and shipbuilder of specialised vessels said that the new vessels will be built by Vard Aukra in Norway, scheduled for deliveries in Q3 2018 and Q1 2019.

The vessels are newly developed by FSV Group and Solstrand Trading for service and support in the aquaculture industry. They will have a length of 19 metres and a beam of 10 metres.

Vard Holdings last closed at S$0.25 on Thursday.