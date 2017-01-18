You are here

Vard shares up on new cruise ship order

Announcement of 1b kroner contract sends shares above the S$0.24 offer price from its Italian parent
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 05:50
by
hweetan@sph.com.sg@HweetanBT

News of Vard Holdings' one billion Norwegian kroner (S$168 million) cruise shipbuilding order lifted shares in the yard group to an intra-day high of S$0.25 on the Singapore bourse on Tuesday, above a standing offer from its Italian parent, Fincantieri, to take the Singapore subsidiary private.
PHOTO: VARD HOLDINGS

Singapore

Singapore

