You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Vard to build fish farm platforms for Cermaq Norway

Mon, Nov 27, 2017 - 6:34 PM
hweetan@sph.com.sg@HweetanBT

VARD Holdings said after trading closed on Monday that it has secured contracts for the design and construction of two offshore fish farming operation platforms for Cermaq Norway.

The platforms are scheduled for delivery from Vard Aukra in Norway in the second and third quarters of 2018.

The new platforms are of VARD 8 54 design, developed by Vard Design and Vard Aukra in close cooperation with Cermaq Norway.

The two platforms are specially designed for fish farming operations in harsh environments, and have a capacity for 600 tonnes of fish feed, as well as separate areas for storage, veterinary services, workshop and accommodation for a crew of eight people.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Cermaq Norway is one of Norway's major food producers, with more than 550 employees and a daily production of 1.3 million portions of healthy and sustainable salmon.

The company is part of Cermaq Group, the world's second-largest producer of salmon and trout, with operations in Norway, Chile and Canada. Cermaq Group is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Corporation.

Editor's Choice

BT_20171127_AGEFG27_3194530.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Banking & Finance

EFG set to emerge from BSI scandal as 5th-largest Swiss bank

BT_20171127_LMXKARAMJITAF11_3194565.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Real Estate

En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite

BP_foreign_271117_2.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Work permit holders 'must attend settling-in programme'

Most Read

1 Jaguar's Cyber Monday sale sees prices kick off at S$99,000
2 These eco cars are about to get more expensive
3 En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite
4 Singapore getting snubbed as China rules Asia dollar bond market
5 Kell Jay Lim
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

w4.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore workers fall short in global survey on taking responsibility for upgrading own skills: Randstad

w4.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

civil service.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Civil servants to get one month's year-end bonus as economy does better

Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore services business receipts grow 6.3% in Q3

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening