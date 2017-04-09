You are here

Vard wins live fish vessel order

Sunday, April 9, 2017 - 17:59
VARD Holdings said after Friday trading close that it has won a contract for the design and construction of one live fish transportation vessel for Fjordlaks Aqua in Alesund, Norway.

The hull of the vessel will be built at Vard Braila in Romania but the final vessel will be delivered from Vard Aukra in Norway in the third quarter of 2018.

Based in Alesund, Norway, Fjordlaks Aqua is a leading producer of farmed rainbow trout and is jointly owned by Hofseth International and Alliance Seafoods Inc.

Fjordlaks Aqua's CEO, Roger Hofseth, commented: "Ordering this vessel is a critical part of our strategy to have in-house control of all vital parts of our operations. We highly appreciate the cooperation with Vard and look forward to cooperate on this project, which is of major importance for us."

Vard's executive vice-president, Magne Haberg said: "This contract is in line with Vard's strategy to expand our broad product portfolio and services for the aquaculture business. I am pleased to welcome Fjordlaks Aqua to Vard, and we look forward to cooperate with its team on this project."
