Vard wins S$100m contracts to build passenger ferries in Norway

VARD Holdings, which operates shipbuilding facilities, said on Tuesday it has secured contracts for the construction of two LNG-powered car and passenger ferries for Torghatten Nord in Norway. The total contract value amounts to about 600 million Norwegian Krones (S$100.5 million).

The new car and passenger ferries are designed for "environmentally friendly" operations in the Norwegian fjords, with a total capacity that is able to accommodate up to 180 cars and 550 passengers and crew.