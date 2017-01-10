You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Vard wins S$100m contracts to build passenger ferries in Norway

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 19:26
by
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

VARD Holdings, which operates shipbuilding facilities, said on Tuesday it has secured contracts for the construction of two LNG-powered car and passenger ferries for Torghatten Nord in Norway. The total contract value amounts to about 600 million Norwegian Krones (S$100.5 million).

The new car and passenger ferries are designed for "environmentally friendly" operations in the Norwegian fjords, with a total capacity that is able to accommodate up to 180 cars and 550 passengers and crew.
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 GLP confirms talks on possible sale
2 SLA buys back Raffles Country Club site to make way for KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail
3 Financial firms in Singapore must now establish tax residency status of customers: Iras
4 Singapore prosecutors charge 5th person in 1MDB probe
5 Car COE premiums rise
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening