Venture Corp's 9.84% share price surge prompts query from SGX

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Singapore
THE share price of contract manufacturer Venture Corporation surged on Wednesday to end the day's trading at S$16.75, up 9.84 per cent or S$1.50, prompting a query from the Singapore Exchange (SGX).
During the day, the stock reached a high of S$16.80 at 10.58 am after
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal