Vessel owned by Uni-Asia subsidiary involved in collision

UNI-ASIA Holdings has announced that one of its bulk carriers was involved in a collision with a fishing boat on Jan 10.

The incident took place near Port of Pohang, South Korea as the vessel, MV Inspiration Lake, was enroute to Nakhodka, Russia.

Uni-Asia said in a release: "The incident resulted in the capsize of the fishing boat and two of her crew have lost their lives. One crew member has been rescued whilst a search for the remaining four crew members of the fishing boat is currently ongoing. The company wishes to express its sincere sympathy to the families of the deceased and its hopes are that the missing crew members will be safely rescued as soon as possible."

The vessel is owned by Regina Bulkship SA, a 51 per cent subsidiary held through Uni-Asia Shipping Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Uni-Asia.

Uni-Asia is currently investigating the cause of the collision and assessing the extent of the damage to the vessel and impact on the group's financial performance. However, it confirmed that there was no oil leakage from the vessel as a result of the incident.

Built in 2015, MV Inspiration Lake is a 37,700 deadweight tonnage (dwt) log carrier.