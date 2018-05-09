You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Vicom Q1 net profit increases 2.3% to S$7m

Wed, May 09, 2018 - 6:29 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

VICOM Limited, the vehicle inspection and testing unit of ComfortDelGro, posted a 2.3 per cent increase in net profit for the first quarter to S$7 million, it said on Wednesday evening.

Earnings per share crept up to 7.9 Singapore cents from 7.73 Singapore cents in the preceding year.

For the three months ended March 31, revenue edged up 1.6 per cent to S$24.5 million from the preceding year.

The rise in revenue was due to higher business volumes, it said.

Net asset value per share crept up to 175.27 Singapore cents as at March 31, from 167.34 Singapore cents three months ago.

Vicom shares finished S$0.03 or 0.5 per cent lower at S$6.07 on Wednesday before the announcement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

APAC Realty Q1 profit rises 46.8% to S$5.9m

CSE Global net profit jumps 90% in Q1

Oxley appointed to redevelop part of core city centre in Dublin, Ireland

Hyflux widens loss in Q1 FY2018

Singapore shares close up by 0.15% on Wednesday

UOB partners Santander UK to boost business flows between Asean, UK

Editor's Choice

_ALH5942.jpg
May 9, 2018
Technology

Singapore companies ill-prepared for Europe's data-protection law

BT_20180509_YOELIAS9_3428775.jpg
May 9, 2018
Real Estate

Elias Green condo targeting en bloc

BT_20180509_KYOCBC9_3428745.jpg
May 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC launches S$20m digital skills training drive

Most Read

1 5 top office Reits deliver minus 3.2% return in 2018
2 Grab's route change meets with scepticism
3 OCBC's Q1 profit up 29% to S$1.11b; allowances dwindle on better-performing offshore sector
4 More soured loans in South-east Asia to whet appetite of private investors
5 Tin Pei Ling takes over from Sun Xueling as Business China CEO
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

as-condo-0508.jpg
May 9, 2018
Real Estate

Private apartment, condo rents fall 0.9% in April; HDB rents rise 0.4%: SRX Property

as-condo-0508.jpg
May 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

P5084133.JPG
May 9, 2018
Real Estate

Bulk sales of 22 River Valley apartments, 5 Bartley terrace houses

sgx5.jpg
May 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Daily average trades on SGX rose 12% to S$1.3b in April

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening