You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Warburg Pincus goes big on S'pore logistics firms

It buys 80% of Cambridge Industrial Trust manager and is said to be keen on GLP; it's also leading buyout of ARA
Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 05:50
by
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

31331104 - 17_04_2014 - rbcit18.jpg
Private equity firm Warburg Pincus is ramping up to become a major logistics player. On Wednesday, its subsidiary announced an acquisition of 80 per cent of the manager of Cambridge Industrial Trust (CIT) for an undisclosed sum.
PHOTO: CAMBRIDGE INDUSTRIAL TRUST

Singapore

PRIVATE equity firm Warburg Pincus is ramping up to become a major logistics player. On Wednesday, its subsidiary announced an acquisition of 80 per cent of the manager of Cambridge Industrial Trust (CIT) for an undisclosed sum.

This follows news that Warburg is leading a

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Mapletree Investments launches perpetual, first SG$ bond sale in 2017
2 Mapletree Investments sells 2017's first SGD bond
3 Surbana axes 50 'poor performers'; MOM in talks with unions
4 Developers to keep playing quantum price game this year
5 14 financial institutions in Singapore to participate in debt consolidation plan
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening