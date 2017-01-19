You are here
Warburg Pincus goes big on S'pore logistics firms
It buys 80% of Cambridge Industrial Trust manager and is said to be keen on GLP; it's also leading buyout of ARA
Singapore
PRIVATE equity firm Warburg Pincus is ramping up to become a major logistics player. On Wednesday, its subsidiary announced an acquisition of 80 per cent of the manager of Cambridge Industrial Trust (CIT) for an undisclosed sum.
This follows news that Warburg is leading a
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg