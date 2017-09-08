Wee Cho Yaw conferred Asean Legacy Award

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Singapore
UNITED Overseas Bank (UOB) chairman emeritus and adviser Wee Cho Yaw has been conferred the Legacy Award for Singapore at the Asean Business Awards 2017 in recognition of his business achievements in the region.
The inaugural Legacy Award recognises one outstanding
