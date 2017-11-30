You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

William Tan Seng Koon joins SembMarine's executive committee

Thu, Nov 30, 2017 - 6:11 PM
tsjwoo@sph.com.sg@JacquelineWooBT

SEMBCORP Marine has appointed Mr William Tan Seng Koon as a new member of the executive committee. The appointment takes effect from Dec 1.

The company's executive committee will then comprise four independent directors: Mr Mohd Hassan Marican, who is chairman of SembMarine, Mr Ajaib Haridass, Mr Bob Tan Beng Hai and Mr William Tan.

The other members are Mr McGregor Neil Garry, a non-independent director, and Mr Wong Weng Sun an executive director.

The composition of the audit committee, board risk committee, executive resource and compensation committee, nominating committee and special committee remains unchanged, said SembMarine in a filing to the Singapore Exchange on Thursday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr William Tan has over 40 years of corporate experience, according to SembMarine's website. He has held senior management positions such as senior vice president of Engineering at Singapore Airlines and most recently president and chief executive of SIA Engineering Company.

He is also a board member of SMRT Trains.

Companies & Markets

Outgoing StarHub CEO reduces stake in telco from 0.08% to 0.03%

Independent director resigns from Raffles Education; placement proceeds fully spent

Ex-managing director to pay S$423,000 penalty for insider trading

Cromwell European Reit opens unchanged at trading debut

Aspen Group to acquire Selangor industrial land for RM190m

GLP privatisation bid gets shareholders' nod

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_301117_4.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Companies & Markets

SGX aims for T+2 next year; public views sought on several measures

Image_3200051_181131.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singapore interest rates spike on liquidity crunch, likely to go higher

BT_20171130_ANGHKEX30514M_3200538.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Stocks

HKEx poised to take plunge into dual-class shares

Most Read

1 Great Eastern in need of fightback plan
2 A 91% stock rally, and now a unit of Temasek is knocking
3 GST could go up 2 percentage points in Budget 2018: DBS economist
4 Singapore interest rates spike on liquidity crunch, likely to go higher
5 CPF Investment Scheme funds up average of 2.70% in Q3
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

condo 17981660 .jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Real Estate

MAS flags risks from 'excessive exuberance' in property market

condo 17981660 .jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Nov 30, 2017
Government & Economy

Lower unemployment among PMETs, incomes rose at faster pace this year: MOM

holland rd.JPG
Nov 30, 2017
Real Estate

URA launches plum Holland Rd site on confirmed list

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening