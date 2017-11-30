William Tan Seng Koon joins SembMarine's executive committee

SEMBCORP Marine has appointed Mr William Tan Seng Koon as a new member of the executive committee. The appointment takes effect from Dec 1.

The company's executive committee will then comprise four independent directors: Mr Mohd Hassan Marican, who is chairman of SembMarine, Mr Ajaib Haridass, Mr Bob Tan Beng Hai and Mr William Tan.

The other members are Mr McGregor Neil Garry, a non-independent director, and Mr Wong Weng Sun an executive director.

The composition of the audit committee, board risk committee, executive resource and compensation committee, nominating committee and special committee remains unchanged, said SembMarine in a filing to the Singapore Exchange on Thursday.

Mr William Tan has over 40 years of corporate experience, according to SembMarine's website. He has held senior management positions such as senior vice president of Engineering at Singapore Airlines and most recently president and chief executive of SIA Engineering Company.

He is also a board member of SMRT Trains.