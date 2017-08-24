Wing Tai posts Q4 profit of S$9.49m

WING Tai Holdings has posted a net profit of S$9.49 million for the fourth quarter ended June 30, up from a profit of S$1.88 million in the same year-ago period.

This was on the back of higher share of profits of associated and joint venture companies. A tax credit of S$5.3 million also improved the bottom line.

Revenue fell 58 per cent to S$58.64 million.

Wing Tai said that earnings per share rose to 1.22 Singapore cents in Q4 FY 2017 from 0.24 Singapore cent in Q4 FY 2016.

Net asset value per share rose to S$4.07 as at June 30, 2017 from S$4.04 as at June 30, 2016.

Shareholders will receive a first and final dividend of three Singapore cents and a special dividend of the same quantum.