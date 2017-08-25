Wing Tai Q4 earnings up despite impairment

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Singapore
DESPITE making a provision for impairment in the value of its joint-venture condo development The Crest near Jervois Road, Wing Tai Holdings managed to post an increase in net earnings for the fourth quarter ended June 30.
The property and retail group controlled by the
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal