World Bank exploring new issuance for retail investors on SGX
THE World Bank is exploring an issuance for retail investors that would be listed on Singapore Exchange (SGX), said Arunma Oteh, World Bank's vice-president and treasurer.
This was in response to the partnership between SGX and the World Bank, which has launched an education partnership to raise investor awareness for bonds that achieve a positive social impact.
She said: "Singapore provides access to Asean and has a strong debt capital market, making it the ideal location to launch this education programme as we explore how to bring triple-A high-quality investment products to retail investors in Singapore."
Under this new partnership, SGX and the World Bank will offer a series of events through SGX Academy about the opportunities for retail investors offered by World Bank sustainable development bonds.