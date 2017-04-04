You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

World Bank exploring new issuance for retail investors on SGX

Monday, April 3, 2017 - 15:37
by
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

6a-41122280 - 12_01_2017 - RUSSIA-ECONOMY_WORLDBANK.jpg
THE World Bank is exploring an issuance for retail investors that would be listed on Singapore Exchange (SGX), said Arunma Oteh, World Bank's vice-president and treasurer.
PHOTO: REUTERS

THE World Bank is exploring an issuance for retail investors that would be listed on Singapore Exchange (SGX), said Arunma Oteh, World Bank's vice-president and treasurer.

This was in response to the partnership between SGX and the World Bank, which has launched an education partnership to raise investor awareness for bonds that achieve a positive social impact.

She said: "Singapore provides access to Asean and has a strong debt capital market, making it the ideal location to launch this education programme as we explore how to bring triple-A high-quality investment products to retail investors in Singapore."

Under this new partnership, SGX and the World Bank will offer a series of events through SGX Academy about the opportunities for retail investors offered by World Bank sustainable development bonds.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Elaine Kim
2 StarHub management has "no intention" to acquire M1: report
3 Softening of medical tourism nudges health groups overseas
4 Update: Lawsuit against SembMarine, Jurong Shipyard, Keppel dismissed by US district court (Amended)
5 World's first Asia ex-Japan Reit ETF lists on Singapore Exchange
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening