You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Yamada Green Resources seeks time extension to report earnings

Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 08:17
chaihyn@sph.com.sg@ChaiHungYinBT

YAMADA Green Resources has applied for time extension to release its full-year financial results ended June 30, 2017 and to hold its annual general meeting for FY2017, due to a fire incident.

The supplier of edible fungi operating mushroom cultivation bases in Fujian province, China, said that a transport vehicle ferrying certain finance documents and IT/computer hardware had gone up in flames on Aug 30, 2017 at 2.30pm, the group said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Monday night.

The vehicle was transporting the said documents and computer hardware within Minhou County of Fuzhou City - from the group's research and development (R&D) centre in Houyu Food Industry Zone, to the group's office premises in the Tie Ling Economic and Technological Development Zone, pursuant to management's decision to consolidate the finance team and records at the office premises.

"The preliminary assessment of management is that a large part of the FY2017 and FY2018 finance documents for the company's subsidiaries, and part of the FY2010 to FY2016 finance documents of the company's subsidiaries, are likely to have been affected or destroyed by the fire.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The affected finance documents include certain payment and receiving vouchers, invoices and banking-related advice and documents. Affected IT/ computer hardware comprise office computers which contain records, back-ups and information on finance and related documents," the group said.

It also said that the finance team and records are presently split between two locations - the R&D Centre and the office premises. The consolidation of the finance operations at the office premises is intended to improve operational and audit efficiency, and allow both finance staff and external auditors easier access to key management, it noted.

The group said that the management has "commenced efforts to reconstruct or reproduce the documents affected but will require some time to do so", thus, the group's audit for FY2017 is "expected to be delayed and it is envisaged that the external auditors, BDO LLP, may face certain difficulties in respect of the finalisation of the audit" of the group's financial statements for FY2017.
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Companies & Markets

Manulife Reit coy about location of next acquisition

Marco Polo eyes S$60m equity under revamp plan

Emas Offshore to get US$50m injection

Quarterly reports: why not let shareholders decide?

DBS gets nod for wholly owned local subsidiary in India

China Everbright Water clinches public-private partnership project in Guangxi

Editor's Choice

BT_20170905_KLKOREA5_3069526.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Stocks

Nuclear tensions trigger reflexive selling, but markets show restraint

developers.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Real Estate

Singapore developers seek to top up their landbank

BT_20170905_JLBELT5_3069388.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Greater partnership with Chongqing augurs well for Singapore

Most Read

1 Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes
2 In for a scary taxi ride
3 Owners driven by fears of hike in GLS supply
4 En bloc surge has legs if pricing stays realistic
5 Stocks to watch: YuuZoo, Keppel Corp, Everbright Water, Manulife US Reit
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20170905_KLKOREA5_3069526.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Stocks

Nuclear tensions trigger reflexive selling, but markets show restraint

developers.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Real Estate

Singapore developers seek to top up their landbank

BT_20170905_JLBELT5_3069388.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Greater partnership with Chongqing augurs well for Singapore

Sep 5, 2017
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Yamada Green Resources, DBS, Fragrance Group

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening