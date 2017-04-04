You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang wins 13 shipbuilding contracts worth US$318m

Monday, April 3, 2017 - 08:34
by
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

YANGZIJIANG Shipbuilding announced on Monday that it has won 13 shipbuilding contracts worth US$318 million for the first quarter of 2017.

These contracts are for five 82,000DWT (deadweight tonnage) bulk carriers, five 62,000DWT woodchip carriers, two 1,800TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) containerships and one 6,500DWT ConRo Vessel.

The contracts are scheduled for deliveries from 2018 to 2020.

"While the oversupply in global shipping and shipbuilding industries is still in a rebalancing process, we see signs of recovery in the second-hand vessel market and the bulk carrier market. We remain cautiously optimistic on these developments," said Ren Yuanlin, executive chairman, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Elaine Kim
2 StarHub management has "no intention" to acquire M1: report
3 Softening of medical tourism nudges health groups overseas
4 Update: Lawsuit against SembMarine, Jurong Shipyard, Keppel dismissed by US district court (Amended)
5 World's first Asia ex-Japan Reit ETF lists on Singapore Exchange
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening