Yangzijiang wins 13 shipbuilding contracts worth US$318m

YANGZIJIANG Shipbuilding announced on Monday that it has won 13 shipbuilding contracts worth US$318 million for the first quarter of 2017.

These contracts are for five 82,000DWT (deadweight tonnage) bulk carriers, five 62,000DWT woodchip carriers, two 1,800TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) containerships and one 6,500DWT ConRo Vessel.

The contracts are scheduled for deliveries from 2018 to 2020.

"While the oversupply in global shipping and shipbuilding industries is still in a rebalancing process, we see signs of recovery in the second-hand vessel market and the bulk carrier market. We remain cautiously optimistic on these developments," said Ren Yuanlin, executive chairman, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding.