You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Yanlord's Q1 net profit declines 14.7%

Mon, May 14, 2018 - 11:18 PM
yunitaso@sph.com.sg@YunitaOngBT

CHINESE property developer Yanlord Land Group posted on Monday a net profit decline in its first quarter of 14.7 per cent to 797.1 million yuan (S$167.7 million), thanks to the higher profit recognition from projects with a larger attributable portion of non-controlling interest.

Earnings per share slid to 41.27 RMB cents from 48.14 RMB cents in the previous year.

Revenue grew 13.7 per cent to 7.19 billion yuan from the previous year on the back of higher average selling prices per square metre (psm) achieved.

Higher priced projects like Yanlord on The Park and Yanlord Western Gardens in Shanghai accounted for approximately 74.3 per cent and 13.7 per cent respectively to the Group's gross revenue on sales of properties in the quarter.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Yanlord noted it has continued to witness healthy buyer interest with accumulated pre-sales pending recognition and advances for pre-sales of properties standing at March 31, 2018 was RMB18.197 billion and RMB16.602 billion respectively.

It will launch a project and new batches of existing projects in the second quarter including Oasis New Island Gardens (Phase 2) and Yanlord Taoyuan Gardens in Nanjing, Yanlord on the Park and Yanlord Western Gardensin Shanghai.

"Demand for prime residential developments in the PRC continues to be healthy driven by continued upgrader demand and population inflow into first and core second tier cities. While near term volatilities may arise due to the introduction of austerity measures, our quality developments continue to attract the attention of home buyers," said Zhong Sheng Jian, Yanlord's chairman and chief executive officer.

Separately, Yanlord also announced an interested person transaction of the

185,279,500 yuan sale of the 28,974.84 sq m Yanlord Yangtze Riverbay Town - Land Parcel 5 by Yanlord subsidiary Nanjing Yanlord Commercial Management, to Zhong Si Nuo, daughter of Mr Zhong, and sister of executive director Zhong Ming.

The consideration was determined by an independent valuation and other terms of the transaction were the same as those offered to unrelated purchasers.

The audit committee and board of directors have approved the transaction and are satisfied that the terms of the transaction are fair and reasonable and are not prejudicial to the interests of the company and its minority shareholders, said Yanlord in the announcement.

Yanlord shares finished S$0.01 lower at S$1.67 on Monday.

Companies & Markets

Oceanus in the red with 8.4m yuan Q1 loss

YuuZoo gives EY until May 18 to answer 79 questions on draft report; releases 3 findings from executive summary

NetLink NBN Trust Q4 net profit below IPO forecast, at S$15.3 million

Thomson Medical Group's Q1 net loss at S$6.5 million from property business

KrisEnergy posts Q1 loss of US$18.19 million

Marco Polo back in the black in Q2 on derecognised debts

Editor's Choice

BP_PRUDENTIAL_140518_4.jpg
May 14, 2018
Banking & Finance

Bumper year for insurance bonuses after bumper year for equities

BT_20180514_JQCAROUSELL14_3434596.jpg
May 14, 2018
Technology

Carousell snags US$85m in new funding by investors including DBS

BP_SGconstruct_140518_7.jpg
May 14, 2018
Real Estate

Construction stocks 'look set for change in fortunes'

Most Read

1 Malaysia stock market, ringgit bounce back from post-election jitters; removal of GST still among worries
2 Keyless cars are convenient, but can lead to a deadly error
3 Carousell snags US$85m in new funding by investors including DBS
4 Now out of power, Najib faces Malaysia wrath over 1MDB secrets
5 Bumper year for insurance bonuses after bumper year for equities
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

klci.jpg
May 14, 2018
Stocks

Malaysia stock market, ringgit bounce back from post-election jitters; removal of GST still among worries

klci.jpg
May 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, Tel-Aviv to pursue tech, healthcare firms for dual listings

BP_AirAsia_140518_132.jpg
May 14, 2018
Government & Economy

AirAsia shares tumble after chief apologises for backing Najib

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening