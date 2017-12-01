YTL Starhill Global Reit appoints new lead independent director

YTL Starhill Global Reit Management Limited has appointed a non-executive lead independent director Tan Bong Lin to replace Lim Kok Hoong who has stepped down due to personal reasons.

Both changes take effect from Jan 1, 2018.

Mr Lim, 70, wanted to reduce his current commitments in the interest of his personal health, said the manager for Starhill Global Reit. He had been appointed to the position on Jan 1 this year.

Like Mr Lim, Mr Tan, 61, will also be the chairman of the audit committee.

Mr Tan is currently a non-executive independent director of APAC Realty Limited. He was also formerly an independent director and chairman of the audit committee of Parkway Life Reit from 2007 to 2016.