You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

YuuZoo, Africa TV Network launch football show

Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 19:14
by
jaccheok@sph.com.sg@JacCheokBT

PN - YUUZOO_37964655 - 020217.jpg
YUUZOO on Thursday announced that its joint venture with Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) has launched a new football show, FansConnect.
PHOTO: SPH

YUUZOO on Thursday announced that its joint venture with Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) has launched a new football show, FansConnect.

The latter will market football games and virtual clubhouses for top EPL clubs including Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal.

YuuZoo said: "After obtaining distribution and marketing rights for Circle of Champions' hugely popular mobile games for top football clubs, YuuZoo tapped NTA as a strategic partner to introduce the games to the African continent."

YuuZoo noted that in Europe, CoC's football games for the world's top football clubs have had an average revenue per paying user (ARPPU) of US$422 from in-app purchases.

It added that by incorporating social networking and e-commerce in the form of virtual clubhouses for each team, YuuZoo has the capacity to increase the ARPPU to over US$1,000.

Revenue from the games is shared 50-50 between YuuZoo and NTA.

On Thursday, the mainboard-listed social networking and e-commerce company announced the cessation of its chief financial officer (CFO), Lim Aik Bin, citing "non-compliance with employment agreement".

Mr Lim was appointed CFO in August 2016, replacing former CFO Michael Parker, who left due to "operational and territorial limitations for the charge of YuuZoo's growth and expansion aspirations".

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Keppel Corp to sell entire 49.99% stake in GE Keppel for S$24.6m
2 Stocks to watch: SembMarine, Keppel Corp, International Healthway Corp
3 JLL argues for a new property tax in place of ABSD
4 Massive impairment by Ezra's subsea JV partners clouds its future (Amended)
5 Proposed strata rule changes a nod to governance and transparency
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening