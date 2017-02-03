YuuZoo, Africa TV Network launch football show

YUUZOO on Thursday announced that its joint venture with Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) has launched a new football show, FansConnect.

YUUZOO on Thursday announced that its joint venture with Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) has launched a new football show, FansConnect.

The latter will market football games and virtual clubhouses for top EPL clubs including Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal.

YuuZoo said: "After obtaining distribution and marketing rights for Circle of Champions' hugely popular mobile games for top football clubs, YuuZoo tapped NTA as a strategic partner to introduce the games to the African continent."

YuuZoo noted that in Europe, CoC's football games for the world's top football clubs have had an average revenue per paying user (ARPPU) of US$422 from in-app purchases.

It added that by incorporating social networking and e-commerce in the form of virtual clubhouses for each team, YuuZoo has the capacity to increase the ARPPU to over US$1,000.

Revenue from the games is shared 50-50 between YuuZoo and NTA.

On Thursday, the mainboard-listed social networking and e-commerce company announced the cessation of its chief financial officer (CFO), Lim Aik Bin, citing "non-compliance with employment agreement".

Mr Lim was appointed CFO in August 2016, replacing former CFO Michael Parker, who left due to "operational and territorial limitations for the charge of YuuZoo's growth and expansion aspirations".