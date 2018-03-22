You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

YuuZoo cites 'impossible' timeframe for auditors to make call

Thu, Mar 22, 2018 - 5:07 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

YUUZOO Corporation Limited, which saw a suspension in its shares by the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Monday, clarified on Thursday that it was due to an "impossible" timeframe given for it to put together material required by auditors RT LLP.

The company had missed a deadline by the SGX, under a notice of compliance, to disclose its auditors' opinion on certain items in its latest financial statements by 19 March.

YuuZoo said that upon receiving the notice, it contacted RT LLP. The auditors informed the company that in order to reply to the SGX queries, they required complete business plans and five-year discounted cash flow analysis for all of YuuZoo's 46 franchisees by March 8.

The auditors also required 10 days to review the complete material.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

As it was "impossible" to complete the above in the timeframe given, YuuZoo asked the SGX for an extension until the end of March, but the request was rejected on March 13, 2018.

YuuZoo said that despite the events, it "did all in its power" to supply the auditors with the information and material related. YuuZoo was only able to hand over the final documents to RT LLP on Monday, March 19.

In a meeting held on March 19 between YuuZoo and the auditors, RT LLP had agreed to review the documents supplied no later than by March 28, said YuuZoo.

Before an announcement could be made on this matter, the SGX had issued a statement that trading in YuuZoo's shares had been suspended with immediate effect.

Companies & Markets

Midas Holdings obtains court documents on legal cases

Sias calls on China Hongxing Sports to postpone EGM, engage with shareholders over former CEO's bid to buy subsidiaries

Latest assessment raises estimate of gold at CNMC project, but with less confidence

Hyflux's Olivia Lum to retire from ST Engineering board due to business commitments

Asia: Markets mixed, US dollar down as analysts mull faster Fed rate hikes on stronger US economy

Stocks to watch: Noble, Ezion, OUE C-Reit, Kori

Editor's Choice

BT_20180322_ANGDUAL22_3361383.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Dual class shares likely to be limited to SGX main board

BT_20180322_ASNOBLE22_3361242.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Richard Elman resigns from Noble's board amid shareholder suit

BT_20180322_LKCOLLECTIVE22_3361284.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Real Estate

More commercial sites hop onto collective sale train

Most Read

1 Alibaba pumps US$2b into Lazada to wage war in SEA e-commerce market
2 Fund managers Prudential, Orbis dispose Noble shares
3 Kwek and Quek entities secure Pacific Mansion for S$980m
4 Far East-led consortium places 3 of total 15 bids for Holland site
5 Noble founder Richard Elman resigns as non-executive director
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Noble Group_220318_20.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble says 'very difficult' for noteholders to wind it up; expects successful debt restructuring

BP_LUM_220318_48.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_LUM_220318_48.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux's Olivia Lum to retire from ST Engineering board due to business commitments

BP_ASIA_220318_34.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Asia: Markets mixed, US dollar down as analysts mull faster Fed rate hikes on stronger US economy

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening