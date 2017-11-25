You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Z-Obee to delist from SGX on Nov 28

Fri, Nov 24, 2017 - 9:15 PM
lynkhoo@sph.com.sg@LynetteKhooBT

MOBILE handsets solution provider Z-Obee Holdings announced that its shares will be delisted from the Singapore Exchange (SGX) with effect from Nov 28.

For shareholders in Singapore with their shares deposited with the Central Depository (CDP) as at the delisting date, their relevant shares will be withdrawn from CDP.

Z-Obee had said that it intends to carry out future fundraising activities through the Hong Kong stock exchange. The firm has a primary listing on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, and a secondary listing on SGX.

But trading in Z-Obee's shares in Hong Kong has been suspended since June 2014, after the firm appointed two provisional liquidators in Hong Kong. The stock was also suspended on the SGX in July.

Until the fulfilment of all the resumption conditions imposed by the Hong kong exchange, trading in the shares of the group will continue to be suspended until further notice, Z-Obee said on Friday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd231117_6.jpg
Nov 24, 2017
Government & Economy

S'pore upgrades 2017 GDP forecast; moderation expected next year

BT_20171124_HAMMOND_3192219.jpg
Nov 24, 2017
Government & Economy

Hammond pumps £25b into UK economy to counter slowdown

Nov 24, 2017
Technology

Growth of digital sector value-add in Singapore outpaced overall economy from 2011-15

Most Read

1 No Signboard prices IPO at S$0.28 per share, valuing company at S$129.5m
2 RE&S opens 60% above IPO price on debut day
3 UOB's 2 new robot employees cut data processing time by over half
4 Singapore shoppers throng stores for Black Friday deals; Queue starts at Robinsons 11am the day before
5 Kismis View launched for en bloc sale for S$102m
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Factory_241117_56.jpg
Nov 24, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output in October powers ahead with 14.6% rise

Singapore factory.jpg
Nov 24, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

f60bb02c-be80-4d0c-b2a0-6c073085638f.jpg
Nov 24, 2017
Consumer

Singapore shoppers throng stores for Black Friday deals; Queue starts at Robinsons 11am the day before

Nov 24, 2017
Technology

Singapore consumers very open to buying financial products from big tech firms: Bain study

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening