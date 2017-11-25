Z-Obee to delist from SGX on Nov 28

MOBILE handsets solution provider Z-Obee Holdings announced that its shares will be delisted from the Singapore Exchange (SGX) with effect from Nov 28.

For shareholders in Singapore with their shares deposited with the Central Depository (CDP) as at the delisting date, their relevant shares will be withdrawn from CDP.

Z-Obee had said that it intends to carry out future fundraising activities through the Hong Kong stock exchange. The firm has a primary listing on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, and a secondary listing on SGX.

But trading in Z-Obee's shares in Hong Kong has been suspended since June 2014, after the firm appointed two provisional liquidators in Hong Kong. The stock was also suspended on the SGX in July.

Until the fulfilment of all the resumption conditions imposed by the Hong kong exchange, trading in the shares of the group will continue to be suspended until further notice, Z-Obee said on Friday.