You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

ZBJ-SPH joint venture ZomWork ties up with SIRS to launch Gig Economy Immersion Programme

Fri, Apr 06, 2018 - 5:12 PM
nshiwei@sph.com.sg

ONLINE professional services marketplace ZomWork inked an agreement with Nanyang Polytechnic's Singapore Institute of Retail Studies (SIRS) to launch the Gig Economy Immersion Programme on Friday.

ZomWork is a joint venture between China's largest online freelancing platform, ZBJ Network, and Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), which publishes The Business Times.

Jason Teo, general manager of ZomWork, said: "As technology facilitates the ease of remote working, and employers become more accustomed to managing contingent staff, the number of skilled professionals searching for gig work is sure to only grow in Singapore."

"To better help grow this new way of working here, we have looked to China for inspiration - where the gig economy is already thriving."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The newly launched programme will consist of a series of trips to China. Participants will learn from Chinese companies and local government officials how the gig economy operates in China and how to better leverage on a model based on utilising freelancers and temporary workers.

This programme will be open to all interested participants, but they have to register through SIRS. It will cost about S$7,000, but there are subsidies available like SkillFuture credits.

Megan Ong, director of SIRS, said:"Through this MOU and other initiatives, SIRS will equip talents and local retailers in the gig economy with relevant and updated skill sets that are in demand."

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) signing was witnessed by the guest-of-honour Minister in Prime Minister's Office, Chan Chun Sing.

Also announced at the signing was the launch of ZomWork's revamped website. The revamped website will introduce an escrow feature - where the marketplace act as a neutral third party payment manager to ensure fair payments - and a webspace that records transactions and stores documents.

To date, ZomWork, which matches gig-seekers and companies, has about 150 registered users and 200 companies. These companies range from start-ups, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to multinational corporations (MNC).

Mr Teo said: "Apart from being a platform for talent and companies to connect, we are deeply committed to providing the tools and skill upgrading needed to ensure everyone can benefit from this new world of work."

Editor's Choice

BT_20180406_LKDAIRYFARM__3382880.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Real Estate

Dairy Farm joins billion-dollar en bloc list with asking price of over S$1.68b

LZW_7488_edited.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Government monitoring trade spat; Singapore, KL may gain from trade diversion

BT_20180406_VIWAHLOON6_3382800.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
SME

French giant Vinci buys majority stake in Singapore engineering firm for S$250m

Most Read

1 Scoot flight returns to Singapore safely after 'alleged bomb threat on board'
2 Dairy Farm joins billion-dollar en bloc list with asking price of over S$1.68b
3 Micron breaks ground on new flash memory fabrication plant in Singapore
4 Rate hike fears pushing home buyers to fixed-rate loans
5 Far East Consortium bags The Estoril at S$223.94m
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Noble_230318_51.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Iceberg says new Noble has 'zero chance of success'; Goldilocks objects to newest directors

Apr 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Mahathir vows to fight 30-day party ban ahead of Malaysia vote

Apr 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Daily turnover on SGX grew 4% in March to S$1.3b, but daily volume fell 26%

Apr 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Ezion to raise up to S$50m in share and options deal with Temasek's Pavilion

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening